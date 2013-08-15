David Einhorn Dumped Microsoft In Q2 And Bought A Bunch Of Rite Aid Stock

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who runs $US8 billion Greenlight Capital, has filed his fund’s 13F with the SEC.

For the second quarter ended June 30, Apple remained Einhorn’s top holding. He held 2,397,706 shares in the tech giant during Q2.

He also disclosed new positions in Liberty Global (2,177,999 shares) during Q2, ING (3,707,409 shares) and a big stake in Rite Aid (20,200,000 shares), the filing shows.

Einhorn exited his positions in Microsoft (held 6,079,544 shares in Q1), Hess, Virgin Media, Sprint, Seagate Technology and CBS.

Just a reminder, funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these securities filings.

