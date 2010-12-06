David Einhorn: Gold Will Keep Going Higher, As Long As Monetary And Fiscal Policy Is So Bad

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is on CNBC this morning talking policy, the financial system, moral hazard, and the issue of “too big to fail,” which hasn’t yet been solved at all.



In terms of investment ideas he still likes gold, which he expects to go higher as long as monetary policy is too loose (he thinks rates are already too low) and fiscal policy is so messed up (the government, he argues, has no intention o repay the debts its racking up).

As gloomy as he is (kind of) he still thinks the US is in better shape than a lot of other places he looks, including the UK and Japan and Europe, and he does see the recovery being sustained.

