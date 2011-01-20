David Einhorn Gave Out iPods At His Annual Investor Dinner

At his annual investor dinner, David Einhorn sent guests home with a nice toy: a new iPod Nano.



Someone who was at the soiree also told Dealbreaker Dan Loeb was in attendance and that the Greenlight CEO’s presentation was “was witty and well thought-out as always,” with the Q&A portion of the evening taking “forever.”

Guests would have also been smiling about Apple products in general; the company announced monster earnings yesterday, with details including its shipment of over 7 million iPads.

Einhorn is heavily invested in the tech giant – his ~837,500 share stake amounts to 0.09% of the company and is worth about $237.6 million.

