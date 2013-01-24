David Einhorn Is A Really Witty Writer Even After Having A Terrible Quarter

Photo: AP Images

Hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, sent out his fund’s fourth quarter letter to investors yesterday. The results were disappointing.



Greenlight was down 4.9% in the quarter making its year-to-date return 7.9%.

Still, that doesn’t seem to get him too down. His latest letter is actually surprisingly upbeat and witty.

Here’s an excerpt:

Greenlight is short Green Mountain Coffee Roasters(GMCR), long Apple and short iron ore. He’s also long Marvell Technologies, which was his “biggest loser” in 2012. He still thinks the stock has an opportunity to sprint in 2013.

