David Einhorn Faces Off Against His Poker Arch Nemesis On Bloomberg TV Tonight

The wait is finally over, tonight at 9:00 p.m. Bloomberg TV will air a Wall Street poker face off for the ages, and two of the hedge fund managers involved, David Einhorn and Bill Perkins, have a score to settle from this summer’s World Series of Poker.

But first, here’s how they got back together. This summer Business Insider reported that 6 hedge fund managers were secretly flown to Atlantic City to participate in a $US50,000 buy-in poker tournament to raise $US300,000 for charity.

Now the whole thing is going on TV tonight.

The guys around this table are no slouches, either. In the line up you’ve got — David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital), Steve Kuhn (Pine River Investments), John Rogers (Ariel Investments), Jim Chanos (Kynikos Associates), Mario Gabelli (Gabelli Asset Management), and Bill Perkins (Skylar Capital). Bloomberg’s Trish Regan hosted.

Thing is, the last time Einhorn and Perkins got together, Perkins knocked Einhorn out of the World Series of Poker with gusto. Perkins didn’t just have a better hand, he slammed it down on the table shouting “Leeroy Jenkins!!!”, a reference to the popular World of Warcraft meme.

For the record, Einhorn has won $US5,011,730 playing the World Series of Poker. Perkins has won $US1,965,163.

Bloomberg TV was kind enough to send us some tape from their rematch ahead of time, and in the clip below Einhorn and Perkins discuss their rematch.

Perkins says, “David woke up with a hand that he thought that he could win with… I woke up with Aces.”

Brutal. Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

