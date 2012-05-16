David Einhorn Cuts Entire Stakes In Yahoo and First Solar

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital took up stakes in two new companies and cut its positions in a lot more, according to the firm’s recent 13-F.



The famed short-seller completely sold off his positions in recently controversial stocks Yahoo and First Solar.

In new stakes, he bought nearly 1 million shares of online travel company Expedia and nearly 2 million shares of Computer Sciences Corp. in new stakes his hedge fund took on last quarter.

He also completely axed his position in travellers and Energy Partners, and cut his positions in CBS, Dell, GM and Microsoft.

