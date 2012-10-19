Another Huge Win For David Einhorn

Julia La Roche
David Einhorn

Photo: AP Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill just missed big time on its third-quarter earnings results. The fast, casual Mexican restaurant’s earnings came in at $2.27, below analysts’ estimates of $2.29 per share.

Shares of Chipotle were last trading down more than 12% in after-hours. 

This is definitely a huge win for hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital. 

Earlier this month at the Value Investing Congress, Einhorn recommended shorting Chipotle. 

He said the biggest challenge Chipotle faces is competing with a resurgence in Taco Bell, which has a much lower price point.  

Einhorn also explained that Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos have been a huge success.  He said this gave Taco Bell strong momentum and that was before the Cantina Bell launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.