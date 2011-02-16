A Quick Guide To What Hedge Fund Manager David Einhorn Just Bought And Sold

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital bought a big new stake in BP, according to his latest 13f. The other big news is that he sold out of a couple of consumer products like packaged foods, and bought into two companies that help people get loans or buy a home.



Einhorn opened a small new stake in a savings and loan holding company, Capitol Fed, and a company that provides homebuilding and financial services in the United States, MDC Holdings.

Einhorn sold out of a food company, Ralcorp, an oil and gas infrastructure engineering company, Foster Wheeler, and Xerox, and he some some of his CIT Group shares.

Einhorn bought:

BP – ~3.2 million shares; ~$145 million

Sprint Nextel – ~60 million shares; ~$250 million

Potash – ~400,000 shares; ~$60 million

MDC Holdings – ~70,000 shares; ~$2 million

Capitol Fed – ~100,000 shares; ~$1.2 million

Einhorn sold:

Xerox – ~13 million shares; ~$130 million (Einhorn did not sell Xerox. We missed it on his 13F filing. Sorry for the error.)

Ralcorp Holdings – ~2 million shares; ~$110 million

Foster Wheeler – ~3.5 million shares; ~$100 million

CIT Group – ~3 million shares; ~$80 million

