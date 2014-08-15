David Einhorn Buys 7 Million Shares Of Apple

David Einhorn added more than 7 million shares to his stake in Apple, bringing his total holdings in the iPhone maker to more than 9.4 million shares worth $US878 million, according to his latest 13F filing with the SEC.

The increase in Einhorn’s Apple holdings also come after both Carl Icahn and Leon Cooperman announced increases in their Apple holdings.

Einhorn also added substantially to his holding in Sunedison, adding more than 9 million shares to bring his take to above 21 million shares worth more than $US480 million.

A 13F requires hedge funds to disclose their long positions within 45 days after a quarter ends, and so Thursday’s filing represents Einhorn’s holdings as of June 30.

Einhorn also initiated new stakes in AerCap holdings and the recently-public Time Inc., which houses the print assets formerly bundled under Time Warner.

Among the stakes Einhorn reduced were his holdings in Anadarko Petroleum, which he sold down by 50% leaving him with a stake of 1.1 million shares worth $US122 million. Einhorn also pared his holdings in Micron Technology, selling 3.6 million shares worth, though he still holds more than 40 million shares worth $US1.3 billion in the semiconductor manufacturer.

Einhorn also sold out of his stake in Nokia and Rite Aid.

