Einhorn And Loeb Are Having A Solid Year, But They're Still Losing To The Market

Hedge fund hot-shots David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb’s fund have had some solid gains in 2013, especially during the month of November.

According to DealBook’s Matthew Goldstein, Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital posted a 4.7% gain in November. Greenlight Capital is up 19.1% year-to-date.

Goldstein also reports that Loeb’s Third Point gained 2.7% in November and is up 23.2% year-to-date.

Still, those numbers are below the S&P, which has gained about 26% so far this year.

