A Sweet Moment: David Einhorn And His Wife Spotted On The Stairs

Hedge fund god David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, and his wife Cheryl were spotted together yesterday at the 17th annual Ira Sohn Investment Conference at Lincoln centre in New York.



Our favourite part of the photo is that Einhorn, who was also wearing a nametag, was rocking a backpack. That’s pretty badass for a billionaire hedge fund manager.

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

