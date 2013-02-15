David Einhorn Massively Increased His Stake In Apple During Q4

Photo: AP Images

Closely-followed hedge fund manager David Einhorn, the CEO of Greenlight Capital, added to his Apple stake in the fourth quarter, according to a 13F filing. Greenlight owned 1,582,006 shares in Apple (275,000 of those are call options) at the end of Q4, the filing shows.



At the end of Q3, Greenlight held 1,040,890 shares of Apple.

Last week, Einhorn took aim at Apple’s massive cash reserves it has on its balance sheet. Greenlight said it’s going to sue Apple in New York federal court to prevent a new proposal to prevent the issuance of preferred stock.

A bunch of big name fund managers completely dumped their Apple stakes during the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, a new position Greenlight added during Q4 is Google (63,000 shares).

