David Einhorn Is Giving Cornell $US50 Million For A New Program

David Einhorn is giving back big to his alma mater.

The billionaire hedge fund manager will donate $US50 million to Cornell University over ten years through the Einhorn Family Charitable Trust for a new programme called Engaged Cornell.

According to the university it is: “A goal of the initiative is to empower Cornell students to become active citizens and to tackle critical challenges by participating in hands-on, practical learning experiences in communities at home and around the world.”

For example, Forbes’ Nathan Vardi reports students might develop a theatre ensemble with men in a maximum security prison , or head to developing countries to learn about their healthcare systems. The university is hoping to raise an additional $US150 million through Einhorn’s involvement.

To Einhorn this is a way to give students a chance to have the experience he had. When he was at Cornell he spent time working at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington.

“It did give me some real world experience about how the workplace works and how people behave,” he told Forbes.

