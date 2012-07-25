Here Are The Latest Moves From Hedge Fund Hot-Shot David Einhorn

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Billionaire hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital who is famous for publicly shorting Lehman Brothers before the bank’s demise, disclosed the fund’s latest moves in a letter to investors. Here’s a round up:



“Some of the biggest winners from the first quarter, including Arkema (France: AKE), General Motors (GM) and our Yen position, were among our biggest losers in the second quarter,” the letter said.

Marvell Technology was another “significant loser” for Greenlight, according to the letter.

“Most of our gains in the quarter came from the short portfolio. The biggest winner was Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR), which fell from $46.84 to $21.78 per share,” the Greenlight investor letter said. Greenlight added that two other undisclosed short positions “made material contributions” during the quarter.

Greenlight exited Best Buy (BBY) with a loss, according to the letter.

CNBC Tweeted that Greenlight has taken new positions in Cigna and Coventry Health. CNBC’s Bertha Coombs also Tweeted that Einhorn says they don’t have exposure to the euro crisis.

CNBC also notes that Einhorn’s fund disclosed its largest long positions in Apple, GM, gold, Marvell and Seagate.

Meanwhile, Zerohedge Tweeted that Einhorn has sold out of Dell saying it was a disappointment. The letter said Greenlight exited with a loss.

