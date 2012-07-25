Here Are The Latest Moves From Hedge Fund Hot-Shot David Einhorn

Julia La Roche
David Einhorn

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Billionaire hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital who is famous for publicly shorting Lehman Brothers before the bank’s demise, disclosed the fund’s latest moves in a letter to investors. Here’s a round up:  

  • “Some of the  biggest winners from the first quarter, including Arkema (France: AKE), General Motors  (GM) and our Yen position, were among our biggest losers in the second quarter,” the letter said.
  • Marvell Technology was another “significant loser” for Greenlight, according to the letter.
  • “Most of our gains in the quarter came from the short portfolio. The biggest winner was Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR), which fell from $46.84 to $21.78 per share,” the Greenlight investor letter said.  Greenlight added that two other undisclosed short positions “made material contributions” during the quarter.
  • Greenlight exited Best Buy (BBY) with a loss, according to the letter.
  • CNBC Tweeted that Greenlight has taken new positions in Cigna and Coventry Health.  CNBC’s Bertha Coombs also Tweeted that Einhorn says they don’t have exposure to the euro crisis. 
  • CNBC also notes that Einhorn’s fund disclosed its largest long positions in Apple, GM, gold, Marvell and Seagate. 
  • Meanwhile, Zerohedge Tweeted that Einhorn has sold out of Dell saying it was a disappointment.  The letter said Greenlight exited with a loss. 

