David Einhorn Buys Apple, A Financial Company And Sells A Data Company

David Einhorn didn’t do too much last quarter in his long portfolio, other than pick up a new stake in Broadridge Financial and drop his position in EMC, a data company.
According to his latest 13f filing, Einhorn opened a new stake in:
- Broadridge Financial Solutions – $60 million – (~2.5 million shares)
He bought more:
- Apple – ~$100 million – (~500,000 shares)
He sold completely out of:
- EMC – ~$100 million (~6 million shares)
Of course his major short position, St. Joe, wouldn’t be listed on a 13f filing, which only lists a fund’s long holdings.
