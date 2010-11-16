David Einhorn Buys Apple, A Financial Company And Sells A Data Company

David Einhorn didn’t do too much last quarter in his long portfolio, other than pick up a new stake in Broadridge Financial and drop his position in EMC, a data company.



According to his latest 13f filing, Einhorn opened a new stake in:

Broadridge Financial Solutions – $60 million – (~2.5 million shares)

He bought more:

Apple – ~$100 million – (~500,000 shares)

He sold completely out of:

EMC – ~$100 million (~6 million shares)

Of course his major short position, St. Joe, wouldn’t be listed on a 13f filing, which only lists a fund’s long holdings.

