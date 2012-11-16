David Einhorn Sold A Big Chunk Of His Apple Stake And Disclosed New Stakes In Yahoo! And Knight Capital

Photo: AP Images

Hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn snapped up some new positions in the third quarter, according to a 13F regulatory filing. For the quarter ended September 30, Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital had taken brand new stakes in Yahoo!, The Babcock & Wilcox Company, AECOM Technology Corp., and Knight Capital Group, the filing shows.



He pared back his stake in Apple. At the end of the third quarter, Greenlight had 1,090,890 shares of Apple compared to 1,454,520 shares at the end of the second quarter (6/30/2012).

Meanwhile, Greenlight closed its positions in Expedia, UnitedHealth Group and Carefusion, the filing shows.

Just a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long equity holdings in 13Fs.

