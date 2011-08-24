PGA Golfer David Duval Is Selling Two Homes In Colorado For $14 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

David Duval, who was once ranked the number one golfer in the world, just put two homes on the market in Colorado totaling $14 million, one for $9 million, and one for $5 million (WSJ via Realtor.com).Duval and his wife bought the larger of the two homes in 2005 for $12.4 million, and the smaller home for for $7.4 million.



The couple will take a loss on both homes, even if they sell at asking price.

Duval’s wife told the WSJ, the two were trying to “simplify,” and with her husband travel ling so much, they are looking for a smaller place with less land.

