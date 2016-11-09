Former KKK leader David Duke: 'Our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump!'

Former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke celebrated Donald Trump’s win on Twitter on election night.

The Republican presidential nominee became the 45th president-elect shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This is one of the most exciting nights of my life,” Duke tweeted. “Make no mistake about it, our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump!”

Duke, a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, was also running for Senate this year. He lost his race in Louisiana.

Trump has previously denounced Duke and the KKK, but that hasn’t stopped Duke from supporting him.

This is one of the most exciting nights of my life -> make no mistake about it, our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/HvJyiJYuVa

— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 9, 2016

Donald J. Trump now has the chance to become one of the greatest Americans to have ever lived – we have the moral high ground, 100%!#MAGA pic.twitter.com/l9EsAMrMKR

— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 9, 2016

