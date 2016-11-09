Former KKK leader David Duke: 'Our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump!'

Pamela Engel

Former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke celebrated Donald Trump’s win on Twitter on election night.

The Republican presidential nominee became the 45th president-elect shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This is one of the most exciting nights of my life,” Duke tweeted. “Make no mistake about it, our people have played a HUGE role in electing Trump!”

Duke, a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, was also running for Senate this year. He lost his race in Louisiana.

Trump has previously denounced Duke and the KKK, but that hasn’t stopped Duke from supporting him.

NOW WATCH: ‘America has lost’: The Philippines president just announced that he’s allying with China, wants to talk to Putin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.