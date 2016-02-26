Former KKK leader David Duke: Voting against Donald Trump is 'treason to your heritage'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump secured support from a questionable source on Wednesday: white supremacist and former Klu Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke.

According to BuzzFeed, Duke explained why his listeners should back Trump on his radio show.

“Voting for these people, voting against Donald Trump at this point is really treason to your heritage,” he reportedly said in reference to Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz on the “David Duke Radio Program.”

While Duke stopped short of an outright endorsement, the racial animus was clear from his Trump pitch (emphasis ours):

I’m not saying I endorse everything about Trump, in fact I haven’t formally endorsed him. But I do support his candidacy, and I support voting for him as a strategic action. I hope he does everything we hope he will do.

Duke encouraged his listeners to “get off their duff,” and go volunteer for Trump’s campaign.

David Duke.

“Get off your rear end that’s getting fatter and fatter for many of you everyday on your chairs,” said Duke, per Buzzfeed. “When this show’s over, go out, call the Republican Party, but call Donald Trump’s headquarters, volunteer.”

Duke has supported Trump for months, telling Politico in December that, “he’s meant a lot for the human rights of European-Americans.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.