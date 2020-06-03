A former police chief was shot and killed during St. Louis protests, and the incident was livestreamed on Facebook

Fox 2 St. Louis Former St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was shot outside this pawn shop early Tuesday morning during unrest in the city over George Floyd’s death.

David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed outside of a friend’s pawn shop in St. Louis, Missouri, early Tuesday morning, during unrest in the city over George Floyd’s death.

Dorn served 38 years in the St. Louis Police Department before retiring in 2007. After retiring, he was police chief of Moline Acres, a city in St. Louis County, for five years.

Dorn’s killing was livestreamed on Facebook. That video was initially taken down, before being put back up by the social network.

Police have made no arrests and have no suspects in Dorn’s death. An organisation representing black police officers in the city say the pawn shop was looted.

A retired St. Louis, Missouri, police captain was shot and killed when unrest in the city over George Floyd’s death turned violent early Tuesday morning.

David Dorn, 77, was fatally shot in the torso outside Lee’s Pawn & Jewellery, which was run by his friend, and died at the scene around 2:30 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

His wife told the newspaper that Dorn often helped his friend out at the business, and would respond if the burglar alarm went off. Police said that the business had been looted.

Multiple people said they saw Dorn’s death in a video livestreamed on Facebook. That video was initially taken down, before being put back up by the social network.

A true public servant. Protecting & serving all the way to the end. None of us who knew you are surprised you went out fighting at Lee's Pawn this morning. God speed my friend. #DavidDorn pic.twitter.com/i9X7q9hKIc — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) June 2, 2020

“We’re saddened by what took place in St. Louis yesterday,” a Facebook spokesperson told the Post-Dispatch.

“Under our policies, the video has been covered with a warning screen but remains on the platform so that people can raise awareness or condemn this event.”

Police say they have made no arrests and have no suspects. A $US10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Dorn entered the police academy in 1969, and went on serve 38 years with the St. Louis Police. He rose to the level of captain before retiring in 2007. After retiring, he served for five years as the police chief of Moline Acres, a city in St. Louis County.

The Ethical Society of People, an organisation that represents black St. Louis police officers, remembered Dorn in a statement.

“One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain,” the group wrote. “He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would have given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!”

President Donald Trump also tweeted about Dorn’s death.

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden ordered his force to wear a badge of mourning in Dorn’s honour, according to WBNS.

Hayden called him a “fine captain” that “many of us younger officers looked up to.”

KMOV St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden ordered his officers to wear a black band over their badges to mourn Dorn, like the one he is wearing above.

A memorial was set up near the store where Dorn died early Tuesday morning. One of the signs set up at the scene read: “Ya’ll killed a black man because ‘they’ killed a black man??? Rest in peace.”

