A TikToker asked David Dobrik to send her food, saying she got Covid-19 after partying with the Vlog Squad

Morgan Gottowski said she caught Covid-19 after partying with the Vlog Squad. TikTok / @itsscaptainmorgan

Morgan Gottowski posted a TikTok on July 31 appearing to show her partying with the Vlog Squad.

However, a few days later she gave an “update,” saying she had Covid-19.

She posted another TikTok on August 11 asking David Dobrik to send her food.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A TikToker who goes by the name Morgan Gottowski has said she had Covid-19 days after partying with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

Gottowski posted a TikTok on July 31 which appeared to show her at a party. In the background, it appeared David Dobrik, Toddy Smith, Zane Hijazi, and Scotty Sire were in attendance, all of whom are part of Dobrik’s YouTube collective, the Vlog Squad.

Gottowski posted a follow-up video on August 11 on her account @itsscaptainmorgan. She showed her original video, and added, “Update: I now have covid.”

She tagged Dobrik, Smith, and Sire in the TikTok, and asked “can u at least send me food. im hungary and can’t leave.”

Despite videos featuring the Vlog Squad often going viral, Gottowski’s initial TikTok was only viewed about 900 times. Her latest one has around 500 views at the time of publication.

Insider has reached out to Gottowski but did not immediately receive a response. Dobrik, Smith, and Sire also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Vlog Squad has been on the receiving end of much criticism in the past months since sexual assault allegations came out against Dobrik’s friend Jason Nash and former member Durte Dom.

Critics have also suggested that Dobrik may have put his friends in uncomfortable, unpleasant, or even dangerous situations for entertainment, and that sometimes it went too far, such as when Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek was severely injured while taking part in an excavator stunt.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.