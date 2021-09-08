YouTube star David Dobrik is getting his own TV series months after his former collaborator Durte Dom was accused of rape

‘Discovering David Dobrik’ will be a 10-part series featuring Vlog Squad members. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

YouTuber David Dobrik has landed a deal with Discovery+ for a 10-episode travel series.

“Discovering David Dobrik” will feature members of his YouTuber collective the Vlog Squad.

In March, Dobrik took a hiatus following a rape allegation against a former Vlog Squad member.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTuber David Dobrik has landed his own TV show with streaming platform Discovery+ in his first major deal since his former collaborator Durte Dom was accused of rape.

“Discovering David Dobrik” will feature Dobrik traveling to various countries with members of his YouTuber collective the Vlog Squad, and will run for 10 episodes on the Discovery Channel-owned streaming platform.

Dobrik, 25, found early success on the now defunct short-form video platform Vine before pivoting to YouTube in 2015. His main channel, which has over 18 million subscribers, is known for its vlogs which feature a number of Dobrik’s friends known as the “Vlog Squad.”

Dobrik temporarily left the internet earlier this year following an investigation by Insider which reported that a woman accused Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, aka Durte Dom, of rape during the filming of a video for Dobrik’s channel. A number of brands including DoorDash, EA Sports, and Dollar Shave Club stopped working with Dobrik following the allegations. In March, Dobrik released a video apologizing and ceased posting on YouTube before returning to regular vlogging in June.

The Discovery+ show is set to drop later this year, featuring Dobrik and several members of the Vlog Squad traveling to various global cities to meet fans. It will also feature Dobrik returning to Slovakia, his country of origin, for the first time since leaving as a child. As well as reuniting with his grandparents and other family members in Slovakia, Dobrik will begin his journey to attain a US green card.

A post shared by DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik)

“It’s everyone’s dream to be able to travel the world with friends and now I get to do that with Discovery. I feel so lucky and grateful and I can’t wait to go on this adventure, meet new people, try new foods, learn new cultures and continue to be a positive voice for the DACA community,” Dobrik said in a statement released by Discovery Channel.

DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a US immigration policy that allows the children of undocumented immigrants to avoid deportation and obtain work permits. Those who reside in the US under DACA status are unable to travel abroad unless they either get a green card or are approved for special permission to travel.

Dobrik, who is a DACA recipient, revealed in a September 7 vlog that he has been granted a green card, which allows people to travel to different countries for up to six months without losing their residency status in the US.

In July, Discovery+ released “Sharkbait with David Dobrik,” a one-off episode following Dobrik and other Vlog Squad members on a shark-diving trip.

Neither Dobrik nor Discovery immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.