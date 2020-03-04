David Dobrik surprised his assistant and his publicist with matching white Mercedes worth $86,000

Lindsay Dodgson
David DobrikMegan (left) and Taylor open boxes holding their new car keys.

Read more:

MrBeast enlisted David Dobrik to help him eat some of the most expensive meals in the world, including a $US70,000 pizza

David Dobrik printed his friend’s drunk, thirsty texts on a billboard to ‘teach him a lesson’

YouTube star David Dobrik surprised a TikTok user’s dad who’s a Vlog Squad superfan, and she called the experience ‘surreal’

David Dobrik had to mime ‘Hustlers’ in a game of charades with Jimmy Fallon, but he didn’t know it was about strippers

YouTuber David Dobrik surprised fans with Justin Bieber and one of them said his new single was ‘not that good’ without realising the singer was in the car with him

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.