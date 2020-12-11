David Dobrik is giving away $100,000 with this puzzle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images David Dobrik

David Dobrik has announced a giveaway game based on a puzzle, called “The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle.”

When complete, each puzzle will reveal a QR code that when scanned will show participants how much money they have won, with prize amounts ranging from $US0.25 to $US100,000.

Each puzzle costs $US30, and the odds of winning enough to recoup the price of the puzzle itself are extremely slim.

According to the publicly available rules of the game, only 651 out of 100,151, or .007%, of available prizes exceed the $US30 initial cost.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Social media personality David Dobrik has launched a puzzle that gives all who build it the chance to win up to $US100,000. Called “The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle,” each completed puzzle reveals a QR code that, when scanned, will direct the puzzle-owner to a link showing how much money they have won. According to Dobrik, that could be anywhere from $US0.25 to $US100,000.

“One of the most common comments I see is you guys asking me for money,” Dobrik said in a TikTok video about the puzzle. “So I finally figured out a way to get all of you guys money. I sound like a scam, but this isn’t a scam, listen.”

Dobrik describes the puzzle, showing the building process â€” “It takes a while,” he says in the video â€” as well as a completed green and black puzzle that displays a QR code as well as his $US0.25 winnings.

embed type html

According to the puzzle’s website, The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle is a five on a difficulty scale from one to ten. Further complicating the process is the fact that there isn’t a reference for the puzzle itself â€” “that would be cheating,” the website’s FAQ reads. You must be over 18, and a legal resident of the United States, to be eligible to win money, which can be paid out via Paypal, Venmo, or “any other available payment processors on the site,” the FAQ says.

It doesn’t appear that all of Dobrik’s fans are thrilled with the puzzle. In the comments of his TikTok post about the game, fans are repeatedly asking for vlogs, for which Dobrik has historically been known. Dobrik said in March that the pandemic had made it “basically impossible” to film the stunts and pranks that have defined his content.

Others in the comments of his TikTok video have pointed out that the puzzle’s price, $US30, would mean that the vast majority of participants wouldn’t be able to recoup the cost of the puzzle itself with their earnings. According to the numbers posted on the game’s rules page, only 651 out of 100,151 (.007%) of the prizes available would allow you to actually gain money by participating.

There’s only an extremely slim chance of walking away with the game’s top prize of $US100,000 â€” one in 100,151, according to the game’s rules. On the other end of the spectrum, your odds of walking away with $US0.25 are one in 95,500 in 100,151.

If you’re looking to participate, you can buy the puzzle on its website for $US30. Puzzles are currently set to ship the week of January 25, according to the site, and the rules for the giveaway state that it will end at 12:00 a.m. ET on March 31, 2021, or until “supplies of codes are depleted.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.