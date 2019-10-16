The rise of David Dobrik, a 23-year-old YouTuber worth over $7 million who got his start making 6-second videos

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A 23-year-old YouTuber by the name of David Dobrik was recently named Generation Z’s favourite social media personality in a survey from financial analyst firm Piper Jaffray.

If you’re not a teen, it’s possible you’ve never heard of the star. He’s a celebrity that’s risen to fame thanks to social media: He got launched into the spotlight on the video-sharing app Vine, and has since turned to YouTube, where he has more than 14 million subscribers.

Now, Dobrik has turned his empire into a net worth estimated at $US7 million. His elaborate stunts and vlogs have earned him movie roles, a gig hosting the Teen Choice Awards, and a loyal fanbase.

Here’s everything you need to know about David Dobrik, a Vine star-turned-YouTuber:

David Dobrik was born in Kosice, Slovakia on July 23, 1996. He has three siblings named Ester, Sarah, and Toby.

Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images Kosice, Slovakia.

Source: Famous Birthdays

Dobrik and his family immigrated to a suburb of Chicago when Dobrik was six years old. He attended Vernon Hills High School, where he played tennis.

Jason Nash/YouTube David Dobrik, centre, in front of Vernon Hills High School.

Source: Famous Birthdays, Chicago Tribune

Because he moved to the US when he was six, Dobrik is protected from deportation under the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, that allows undocumented minors to live and work in the country. However, under President Donald Trump, those protections could be revoked.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Tubefilter

After Dobrik graduated high school, his parents gave him a choice: go to college or move out. Dobrik chose to move to Los Angeles in 2013 with a few of his friends, and the group struggled to survive on cheap groceries like peanut butter and bread.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Source: Forbes

Around this time, Dobrik discovered an app called Vine, where users could create short six-second looping videos to share with others. He started out running a few different sports accounts from which he would upload sports highlights and clips. At that point, Dobrik estimates he was making $US1,500 to $US2,000 a month.

App Annie

Source: Forbes

But Dobrik soon transitioned over to creating comedic Vine videos. He started teaming up with other funny people on Vine — a group that’s come to be dubbed as the Vlog Squad. This includes other big-name former Vine stars and YouTubers like Scotty Sire, Toddy Smith, Gabbie Hanna, Josh Peck, and Zane Hijazi.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Source: We the Unicorns

As he continued to produce videos on Vine, Dobrik followed some of the platform’s creators over to YouTube in 2015. But he couldn’t afford to create elaborate productions and rent out massive sets like other lucrative influencers were doing in order to produce content.

Todd Williamson/WireImage

Source: Forbes

That’s when Dobrik met fellow Vine star Liza Koshy, who introduced him to vlogging — essentially, online video journals. “I really liked that it was a small camera and you could just record your whole day,” Dobrik told Forbes. “I filmed my first vlog and I think it worked because I wasn’t trying to make it work. I was just doing it for my own enjoyment.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions Liza Koshy and David Dobrik.

Source: Forbes

By November 2015, Dobrik and Koshy were dating. “Never have I ever gotten so comfortable being around a person as quickly as I did with her,” Dobrik said on the couple’s one-year anniversary. “I probably sound so repetitive talking about how lucky I am.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Source: Instagram

When Vine shut down in late 2016, Dobrik switched over full-time to YouTube, where he has two channels: David Dobrik, home to vlogs, and David Dobrik Too, where he puts his content featuring members of his Vlog Squad. Between the two channels, Dobrik has over 20 million subscribers.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Dobrik launched a podcast in mid-2017 with fellow Vlog Squad member Jason Nash. Called “Views,” the podcast takes people behind the scenes of their vlogs and just features the crazy antics between the two.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Source: Tubefilter

Dobrik and Koshy announced in June 2018 they had split. They filmed an emotional video on YouTube about the mutual breakup, and told fans they couldn’t be together because of personal issues. Despite no longer dating, the two remain best friends and still film videos together.

Source: Insider

Dobrik has turned his success on YouTube into big-screen gigs. He starred in the animated film “Angry Birds Movie 2,” and hosted the Teen Choice Awards in August 2019 alongside “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dobrik and his Vlog Squad are known for the wild pranks they play on each other, and general mayhem wherever they go. Just this year, Dobrik married the mother of Vlog Squad member Jason Nash to successfully pull off a long-standing joke of becoming Nash’s stepdad. The marriage lasted a full month.

Source: E! Online

Dobrik is worth an estimated $US7 million. He owns a $US2.5 million home in Los Angeles, which features an in-house recording studio and a multitude of cars, including a Tesla and Ferrari.

Source: Celebrity Net Worth, Architectural Digest

Dobrik has a full-time live-in assistant, his longtime best friend Natalie Noel. Rumours have swirled that the two are dating, but the two haven’t confirmed that.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Oh Polly

Source: Cosmopolitan

It’s unclear what the future holds for Dobrik, although he’s said in past interviews he hopes to remain in the entertainment business. Dobrik told J-14 this year he would love to do late-night television.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Streamy Awards

Source: J-14

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.