David Dobrik used a t-shirt cannon to fire $10,000 checks and merch at fans outside their homes

- David Dobrik executed one of his biggest giveaways ever during the coronavirus lockdown in California.
- At the start of his video posted on April 24, Dobrik announced that he’d partnered with video game company EA to help people out during the crisis.
- Dobrik, his assistants Natalie Mariduena and Taylor Hudson, and his friend Jason Nash loaded up a van with games consoles and iPads, spraying them with disinfectant before handing them to people on the street while wearing gloves and masks.
- Then they attached around $US500 in cash to a number of frisbees and tossed them to more passers-by who were told to look underneath the toy for a surprise.
- Dobrik and his crew then visited homes of people who had reached out to him with a t-shirt cannon and a number of David Dobrik-branded t-shirts.
- “For every piece of merch we’re giving out, there’s a check for $US10,000,” Dobrik said in the video while panning the camera across at least 21 t-shirts.
- After filming the reactions of people receiving their checks, Dobrik handed even more people the keys to a brand new Toyota using the end of a broom handle.
- “I wanna hug you. I can’t hug you?” A very emotional fan is filmed saying at the end of the video. “Not now but I’ll come by another time and we’ll hug it out,” Dobrik promises.
- Watch the full video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.