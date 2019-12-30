David Dobrik is urging people to stop visiting his house: 'I don't wanna have to move'

Morgan Lieberman/Stringer/Getty Images David Dobrik frequently speaks out against fans who visit his home uninvited.

David Dobrik is urging fans and other strangers to stay away from his home.

The YouTuber spoke about the issue on Friday, sharing an Instagram story as uninvited fans stood outside his front door.

He reiterated the message on Twitter, where he also thanked his fans for supporting him.

Dobrik and other members of his group the Vlog Squad have frequently spoken out against unwanted visitors. So have YouTubers like Jeffree Star, the Dolan Twins, and Bretman Rock.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

David Dobrik is urging fans and other strangers to stay away from his home.

On Friday, the YouTuber took to Instagram to speak out against unwanted visitors as a group of fans stood outside his front door. Though the clips were removed from his account after 24 hours, fans have since re-shared the videos on Twitter.

“This is crazy that I’m still making these stories, I literally feel like a broken record – I sound like my parents” Dobrik said on Instagram. “But stop coming here, please. I don’t wanna have to move, but this is terrifying.”

For crying out loud… LEAVE HIM ALONE… Just leave the poor guy alone!! I'm a huge David Dobrik fan, & it's breaking my heart that he has to keep repeating himself, cause you guys keep showing up to his house! STOP, let him have the respect & privacy he deserves!! @DavidDobrik pic.twitter.com/xC4rUPxUFX — Kaitlyn Moran (@kmm2101) December 28, 2019

He also shared two clips of people – who cannot be clearly seen – standing outside his front door. These videos were also re-posted by a fan.

“Guys, is this another person?” Dobrik says in one of the videos. “That is f—— insane, I literally just posted. Do you guys even watch this stuff? Stop coming here.”

Seriously this is ridiculous… if you're a David Dobrik fan great, so am I… he loves you & your support, but PLZ LEAVE THE GUY ALONE!! Give him the respect & privacy he deserves, stop going to his house every 10 minutes!! I love you @DavidDobrik ❤ pic.twitter.com/0ku8iyK2Kt — Kaitlyn Moran (@kmm2101) December 28, 2019

Dobrik later reiterated the message on Twitter, writing: “Hello guys I love everyone that supports me and shows me love. Truly. BUT PLEASE STOP COMING TO MY F—— HOUSE.”

Hello guys I love everyone that supports me and shows me love. Truly. BUT PLEASE STOP COMING TO MY FUCKING HOUSE — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) December 28, 2019

David Dobrik recently spoke out against people visiting his home in a podcast

In his joint podcast with YouTuber Jason Nash, Dobrik spoke about the likelihood of him having to move. He said his assistant Natalie Mariduena is particularly scared of strangers knowing where they live.

The podcast is available on platforms like Spotify, though a fan account shared the exact clip on Twitter.

“I did go look at a $US7 million house but I also wanna say, why do people keep coming to this house?” Dobrik said during the podcast. “I f—— love this house with all my heart, and the reason we have to move is because Natalie’s f—— scared she’s gonna get stabbed in the middle of the night.”

“Stop showing up to the house for the love of f—,” he continued. “Please, oh my god. Guys, I wanna stay here. I love this house, and you’re literally – this is to like .0006% of people listening – like you are literally ruining my chances of living here any longer because Natalie’s literally about to f—— drag me out of here because people are still showing up to the house.”

it’s not funny or cute its just invasive. please listen to him pic.twitter.com/J4J8wdVH6u — David Dobrik Updates (@DobrikOnline) December 28, 2019

Other YouTubers have spoken out against the same issue

On December 9, Dobrik’s assistant Natalie shared a tweet about uninvited fans showing up to her home.

She wrote: “DONT SHOW UP TO MY MOTHER F—— HOUSE. DONT SHARE IT. DONT FILM IT. DONT PHOTOGRAPH IT. DONT LOOK IT UP. DONT DRIVE TO IT. DONT RING THE DOORBELL. JUST DONT GO ANYWHERE NEAR IT. thank u”

DONT SHOW UP TO MY MOTHER FUCKING HOUSE. DONT SHARE IT. DONT FILM IT. DONT PHOTOGRAPH IT. DONT LOOK IT UP. DONT DRIVE TO IT. DONT RING THE DOORBELL. JUST DONT GO ANYWHERE NEAR IT. thank u — Natalie Mariduena (@natalinanoel) December 10, 2019

Days later on December 15, makeup mogul Jeffree Star asked fans to stay away from his new home, where he says he has armed guards living.

“Now listen, if you’re watching this and you live in the area girl, my dogs hear everything,” Star previously said on Instagram. “Please don’t drive by my house. Please don’t take pictures from outside the gate, sweetie.”

“I moved in a gated community for a reason,” he continued. “Listen, when I’m at home b—-, I want peace and quiet.”

Jeffree Star/Instagram Jeffree Star speaks about fans visiting his home on Instagram.

In November, YouTuber Bretman Rock said fans went as far as showing up to his father’s funeral.

“Can people just let me be sad for onces,” Rock wrote on Twitter. “I’m here in the Philippines for my dad who just passed, don’t come to my house and ask me for pictures.. so many people showed up to my dads funeral uninvited and started taking pics of my dad and my family.. Like why? It’s common sense.”

I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying … how you you gonna say “condolences , can we take a picture ?” — Bretman Rock ???? (@bretmanrock) November 21, 2019

The same happened to the Dolan Twins in January when hashtags like #SeanDolanMeetUpParty and #seandolanfuneralparty began popping up on Twitter.

According to the Daily Mail, some people who used the hashtags actually wished to attend their late father’s services, while others were attempting to mock the YouTubers.

Your kind posts about my Dad have been heartwarming. Thank you all. Again, please do not show up to his wake, funeral, or any of his services. — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 22, 2019

If you are a fan of Grayson and I we love you and appreciate you so much. The best way you could support us during this tough time is to NOT show up at our father’s wake or funeral. thank you guys and please please please respect my wish. — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) January 22, 2019

Representatives for David Dobrik did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.