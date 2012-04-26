There Really Is No Right Call In This Crazy Play From The Cubs-Cardinals Game

Lorenzo Arguello
David DeJesus Yadier Molina play at home plate

Photo: CSN Chicago screen shot

Right fielder David DeJesus tagged up from third base and scored in the bottom of the first inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 1-0 lead against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday.But it came with controversy.

It was a bang-bang play at the plate, as Carlos Beltran’s throw from right field got there just in time for catcher Yadier Molina to make the tag. Home plate umpire Chris Conroy called DeJesus safe even though replay showed he didn’t actually touch the plate.

The only problem? Molina didn’t tag DeJesus, either.

Many will use this play as reasoning for MLB to expand replay even further. (Replay is currently used for fair/foul calls, border line home runs, and “trapped” ball plays.) Had replay been used in this situation, each team would’ve had a case.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro came up to the plate with one out in the bottom of the first

Right fielder David DeJesus was standing at third base

Castro flew out to right field on the second pitch of the at-bat

Castro didn't hit it very deep, but deep enough for DeJesus to try to tag up

Cardinals right fielder Carlos Beltran's throw looked right on the money

Beltran's throw got there just in time

Well, technically DeJesus did slip past the tag, but...

...he never actually touched home plate

The umpire pointed at the plate to signal that DeJesus got his hand in

He didn't exactly have the best angle, though

Molina was livid with the call

DeJesus stepped on home plate on his way back to the dugout, just for good measure

Here's the entire sequence in slow motion. As you can see, expanded replay wouldn't have solved anything in this case

