There Really Is No Right Call In This Crazy Play From The Cubs-Cardinals Game

Photo: CSN Chicago screen shot

Right fielder David DeJesus tagged up from third base and scored in the bottom of the first inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 1-0 lead against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday.But it came with controversy.



It was a bang-bang play at the plate, as Carlos Beltran’s throw from right field got there just in time for catcher Yadier Molina to make the tag. Home plate umpire Chris Conroy called DeJesus safe even though replay showed he didn’t actually touch the plate.

The only problem? Molina didn’t tag DeJesus, either.

Many will use this play as reasoning for MLB to expand replay even further. (Replay is currently used for fair/foul calls, border line home runs, and “trapped” ball plays.) Had replay been used in this situation, each team would’ve had a case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.