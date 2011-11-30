PHOTOS: Ukrainian Gallery Shows Steve Jobs Portrait Made Up Of Hundreds Of Tiny Ayn Rands

Photo: Mironova Gallery

Mironova Gallery, of Kyiv, Ukraine, will be taking a new artwork from David Datuna, an American-based born originally in Georgia, to Florida later this month for the SCOPE Miami art fair.The artwork uses a college of Ayn Rand portraits and a series of optical lens to create a larger image of the late Apple head Steve Jobs, seemingly exploring the link between Jobs’ creative talent and Rand’s philosophical views.



Earlier this summer, another artwork from Datuna that featured Russian premier Vladimir Putin made up of hundreds of Mona Lisa’s sold for $269,000 to an unknown Russian businessman.

Here’s the gallery’s explanation:

Under a cascading wall of approximately one thousand optical lenses, countless miniature portraits of Ayn Rand, an internationally renowned philosopher and the architect of the Objectivism philosophical system, are combined to produce a compelling depiction of Steve Jobs. Atlas Shrugged, Rand’s best-selling magnum opus which advocates the core tenets of her philosophy and focuses on the concept of human achievement cherished by the modern capitalist society, was one of key literary works from which Steve Jobs drew inspiration during his life. By combining the two personalities of great stature and undoubtedly influence, Datuna’s installation draws parallels between Ayn Rand and Steve Jobs while highlighting at times contradictory attitudes toward their respective work and accomplishments.

The artwork will be on show in Miami from 29 November to the 4 December. The project was developed in cooperation with the US-based KIWI Arts Group and the Global Art Group.

