The lawyer for the United passenger dragged off a plane is suddenly singing the airline's praises after settlement

Thomas Demetrio, the attorney for the passenger who was dragged off a United flight, is singing the airline’s praises now that a settlement has been reached. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the amount of the settlement.

United experienced public backlash after a video went viral showing passenger David Dao, 69, being forcibly removed from a full flight to make room for crew members. CEO Oscar Munoz publicly apologised for the incident after first releasing two poorly received statements.

During a press conference earlier in April, Demetrio said the lawsuit was meant to “stand up for passengers going forward.” At the time, Demetrio said Munoz’s apology was “staged.”

Demetrio, though, praised Munoz’s handling of the fiasco in the settlement, which was announced Thursday.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” Demetrio said. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

