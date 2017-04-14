UNITED PASSENGER ATTORNEY: Dao has concussion, broken nose, and lost two front teeth

David Dao, the 69-year-old man who sparked public outcry after being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, is preparing to file a lawsuit against the airline.

Dao’s lawyer, Tom Demetrio, said at a Thursday press conference that the lawsuit would aim to “stand up for passengers going forward.

Following is a transcript of the video:

TOM DEMETRIO: He did in fact suffer a significant concussion as a result of disembarking that plane. And I can also tell you that he had a serious broken nose, injury to the sinuses, and he is gonna be undergoing shortly reconstructive surgery in that regard.

There have been a lot of inquiries about — did he really lose any teeth? Yeah, he lost two front teeth.

But, concussions are sort of a iffy condition. I don’t know, ultimately, long-term hopefully there will not be any significant repercussions because of that, but he is, he’s shaken.

Here’s what he told me. He said that he left Vietnam in 1975, when Saigon fell. And he was on a boat, and he said he was terrified. He said that being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced in leaving Vietnam.

