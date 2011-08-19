SHE'S WITH HIM? These May-December Romances Are Still Going Strong In Hollywood

Comedian David Cross and actress Amber Tamblyn just made it official: they’re engaged.



Tamblyn is 28; Cross is 47.

When they got together a few years back, the relationship raised plenty of eyebrows.

But especially in Hollywood, May-December romances seem to just work.

