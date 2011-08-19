SHE'S WITH HIM? These May-December Romances Are Still Going Strong In Hollywood

Megan Angelo
cross tamblyn

Comedian David Cross and actress Amber Tamblyn just made it official: they’re engaged.

Tamblyn is 28; Cross is 47.

When they got together a few years back, the relationship raised plenty of eyebrows.

But especially in Hollywood, May-December romances seem to just work.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore: the poster children for age disparity and cougardom.

Bruce Willis followed Demi's lead and married Emma Heming, 24 years his junior. (Sometimes they dress alike.)

Clint Eastwood and his wife, Dina Ruiz, are 35 years apart (but Eastwood is ageless, let's face it).

There are 25 years between Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Warren Beatty is 21 years older than Annette Bening.

Harrison Ford is 22 years Calista Flockhart's senior.

Ellen Barkin has reportedly been dating Sam Levinson, a director 31 years younger than her, since last year.

Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson are 32 years apart.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes give us so much other stuff to talk about that it's easy to forget there's 16 years between them.

Nick Cannon is 12 years younger than Mariah Carey (for some reason, it seems like more).

