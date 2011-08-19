SHE'S WITH HIM? These May-December Romances Are Still Going Strong In Hollywood

Comedian David Cross and actress Amber Tamblyn just made it official: they’re engaged.
Tamblyn is 28; Cross is 47.
When they got together a few years back, the relationship raised plenty of eyebrows.
But especially in Hollywood, May-December romances seem to just work.
Bruce Willis followed Demi's lead and married Emma Heming, 24 years his junior. (Sometimes they dress alike.)
Clint Eastwood and his wife, Dina Ruiz, are 35 years apart (but Eastwood is ageless, let's face it).
Ellen Barkin has reportedly been dating Sam Levinson, a director 31 years younger than her, since last year.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes give us so much other stuff to talk about that it's easy to forget there's 16 years between them.
