The Pork-Obsessed Owner Of Momofuku Is Serving More Duck To Deal With Rising Food Prices

David Chang, the force behind the ever-popular Momofuku restaurants in New York City, recently told Bloomberg TV that he’s had to rethink some of the items on his pork-heavy menus to deal with food price inflation.



His restaurants are serving more duck—like Peking ducks raised on Long Island, which can still be had for relatively cheap—and less pork belly, which is no longer the inexpensive cut it was when Chang first started using it.

Chang also said he was selling less steak, the price of which has also skyrocketed in recent years, and experimenting with off-cuts of pork like the ham and the leg. “We have to get smarter about how we do it,” he said.

Watch the full interview on Bloomberg TV:

