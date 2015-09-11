Fuku, a hot NYC restaurant that makes oversized fried chicken sandwiches, just opened a new location and there's a $400 menu item

Back in June, ramen king David Chang of Momofuku fame opened a brand new restaurant dedicated to fried chicken.
Named Fuku, the restaurant drew long lines its opening weekend.
The main attraction is the $US8 spicy fried chicken sandwich, which comes on a potato roll with pickles and butter.
Now, to the surprise of many in the food community, Chang has quietly opened an outpost of Fuku, dubbed Fuku+, in the Chambers Hotel in Midtown New York City.
Starting Thursday, Fuku+ will be open for lunch between noon and 4 p.m. each day. It will reopen for dinner between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
This isn’t the first time Chang has done a surprise opening. The first Fuku opened to very little fanfare or advance warning.
Chang has expanded the menu, adding several salads, a salt and pepper shrimp dish, pork flatbread, and fuku bites to the Fuku+ menu for walk-in diners.
You can also make reservations a week in advance if you have a party of between two and six people. If you reserve a table, you can choose between two meal packages.
The Fuku XL is priced at $US25 per person and comes with a spicy fried chicken sandwich, Fuku+ salad, daikon slaw, french fries, biscuits, and Milk Bar confetti cookies.
The Fuku XXL, however, is where it gets really interesting. The package is priced at a whopping $US400 and is meant to serve between four and eight people. In addition to the chicken sandwich, shrimp, salad, slaw, fries, biscuits, and cookies, the package also comes with a plate of slow-roasted pork butt, fried short ribs, and sichuan pork bread balls.
We’d recommend going hungry.
