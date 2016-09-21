DAVID CAY JOHNSTON: 'Donald Trump is literally making a profit off of his campaign'

David Cay Johnston, New York Times reporter, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of “The Making of Donald Trump,” has investigated Trump for nearly three decades. He reveals how the Republican presidential nominee profits from his campaign.

When asked for comment, Donald Trump’s campaign responded with the following:

“Mr. Trump has spent nearly $60 million dollars of his own money to fund his historic campaign. He has adhered to FEC requirements for expenditures throughout this process and under no circumstances has he profited.”

