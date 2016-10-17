David Cay Johnston: 'There's very good reason to believe Trump's been engaged in tax fraud'



David Cay Johnston, former New York Times reporter, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of “The Making of Donald Trump,” has investigated Trump for nearly three decades. He discusses why we will likely never see Donald Trump’s tax returns even if he’s elected president.

When asked for comment, Donald Trump’s campaign responded with the following: “Mr. Trump is under audit. David Cay Johnston knows nothing about Mr. Trump or his company.”

