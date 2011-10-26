Fired Newspaper People Blast Gannett And Long For The Good Old Days

If the boards of these companies want to fire management for poor performance, they have that right. But if they believe that these high compensation packages are necessary to attract the talent that they need, they have that right, too. The statement that these newspaper companies are riding atop a declining industry is true, but that calls for brighter, more talented management to help reverse or delay that trend. Whether companies like The New York Times have found those 'right' people is debatable, but reining in compensation to solve the problem is probably not the solution; more board activism to force management to create solutions, however, might be.

While were on the subject of high compensation, what about professional sports? What about TV network news? What about Hollywood actors? What about software companies, etc., etc.? There is such a thing as the American Dream -- where people can and should be able to work as hard and make as much as they want. The people in the NYC park, smoking dope and getting handouts in order to evoke sympathy for their laziness, do not impress me. Many people who were successful started at the bottom, doing small jobs, some even doing them for free, just to get a foot in the door. These park people don't want to do anything, and their fate should be to get nothing.