David Carr's 'dirty secret' about journalism

Mark Sagliocco/Getty New York Times Columnist David Carr attends the TimesTalks at The New School on February 12, 2015 in New York City.

David Carr, The New York Times media columnist and beloved journalist, died last night at 58. He left behind an incredible trove of writing and reporting, much of it peppered with his sharp and inimitable wisdom about journalism and life.

In March 2014, Carr sat down with Bloomberg Media Group chairman Andrew Lack and former Miami Herald top editor Thomas Fiedler for a wide-ranging discussion about the future of journalism. Toward the end of the conversation, Fiedler acknowledged that some people say “journalism education today is an escalator to nowhere.”

And then he asked: “Would you encourage young people today to become journalists?”

Carr’s response, which we first saw tweeted by Time journalist Andrew Katz, was close to perfect: It reflects not only the joy he found in his work — A.O. Scott said Carr made journalism look like “the most fun you could ever hope to have” — but also his deep respect for other journalists. He said:

The dirty secret: journalism has always been horrible to get in; you always have to eat so much crap to find a place to stand. I waited tables for seven years, did writing on the side. If you’re gonna get a job that’s a little bit of a caper, that isn’t really a job, that under ideal circumstances you get to at least leave the building and leave your desktop, go out, find people more interesting than you, learn about something, come back and tell other people about it — that should be hard to get into. That should be hard to do. No wonder everybody’s lined up, trying to get into it. It beats working.

Carr died doing what he loved.

