DAVID CARR: Paywall's $60 Million Revenue Won't Save NYT

Crain’s New York caught David Carr at a recent screening of the Page One documentary revealing why the recently instituted paywall, which he admits is ” “better than we’d hoped,” is still not going to save the New York Times:



Mr. Carr noted that the paywall numbers are “ahead of schedule.” But he added that revenues from the system are expected to reach just $60 million annually. “That’s not going to save The New York Times,” he deadpanned.

However, it will get people in the habit of paying for content, which Carr believes is both a good thing as well as a crowd advertisers will pay a “premium” to reach.

[Crain’s] David Carr: Paywall won’t save NY Times >>>





