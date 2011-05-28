David Carr: 'You Don't Need Me To Tell You Nancy Grace Is A Nitwit'

David Carr deserves national treasure status for his thoughtful, intelligent, unvarnished opinions about journalism and life alone.



The New York Times columnist was at it again in a Takepart.com Q&A.



When asked “What is the value of your work to the world at large,” he had a refreshing answer:

“Depends on the story. Last Monday, I took a nail gun to Nancy Grace and said what she does is corrosive and bad for the culture. Is that important for people to know? No. Turn on the TV. Go, ‘Oh, nitwit.’ You don’t really need me to say that.”

“On the other hand, I’m working on a big long story about a former hero of our profession who has fallen in significant ways. I don’t think anybody has told this story in that way. There’s value to that. I’m going to write about Buck, the documentary about this sort of horse whisperer dude. A few more people might see it because I’m going to write about it. I’m going to write about The Motherfucker With the Hat, which is the play about recovery and betrayal. Does the world need to know what I think about that? No, but I think there will be some understanding around the edges.”

He just gets it, you know? We’d all be better off listening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.