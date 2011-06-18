David Carr Hates 'Dickish' Picture Of Him Wearing A Fedora

Capital New York’s Tom McGerveran writes one of the better profiles of The New York Times‘ newest star, David Carr. (And there sure are a lot of profiles of him.)



In the story, the NYT media columnist reveals that he really, really, really doesn’t like the picture that ran in a recent issue of Interview.

“That probably is the worst decision that I have made in doing press,” Carr said. “My wife was just appalled by it, as am I. I liked the interview and would have liked to tweet it out and, all due respect to the guys … it’s something I just can’t look at. It is deeply, deeply embarrassing to me. If there is one image out on the Web, and there are some bad ones, that I could remove, I would remove that one.”

We, of course, feel compelled to post the photo.

Sorry David.

