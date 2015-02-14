The media world is crushed by the loss of David Carr

Aly Weisman
David carrMark Sagliocco/GettyNew York Times Columnist David Carr attends the TimesTalks at The New School on February 12, 2015 in New York City.

New York Times media columnist David Carr died unexpectedly on Thursday at the age of 58.

News of the beloved writer’s death shook hollywood and the media world, with many expressing their condolences and sharing personal stories about Carr via social media.

Lean Dunham posted the below photo to Instagram with the caption:

There aren’t enough words in the English language to describe you, David Carr. A brilliant journalist, memoirist, humorist, foodie. Devoted husband, father and friend. My admiration for your work is only rivaled by my gratitude for your fierce friendship. Champion of underdogs and wild ones, an advocate for justice in all forms, an adventurous spirit, the best person you could ever hope to share a meal with. Your beautiful wife and daughters are evidence of your all encompassing love. Your commitment to your work was astonishing to behold and to see you at the Times was to see a person truly living their purpose. I will never stop reaching for the qualities you embody: brutal honesty, utter integrity, passion, loyalty, wit. I love you forever and always my beautiful friend. My heart is breaking. Your pain was poetic and your joy palpable. This is the last photo I sent you, when I happened on your face big in YOUR paper. This is how your most recent email to me ended: “home in front of a fire after a lot of running around. so, so glorious.” Rest in peace DC.

Countless others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the loss:

