The media world is crushed by the loss of David Carr

Mark Sagliocco/Getty New York Times Columnist David Carr attends the TimesTalks at The New School on February 12, 2015 in New York City.

New York Times media columnist David Carr died unexpectedly on Thursday at the age of 58.

News of the beloved writer’s death shook hollywood and the media world, with many expressing their condolences and sharing personal stories about Carr via social media.

Lean Dunham posted the below photo to Instagram with the caption:

There aren’t enough words in the English language to describe you, David Carr. A brilliant journalist, memoirist, humorist, foodie. Devoted husband, father and friend. My admiration for your work is only rivaled by my gratitude for your fierce friendship. Champion of underdogs and wild ones, an advocate for justice in all forms, an adventurous spirit, the best person you could ever hope to share a meal with. Your beautiful wife and daughters are evidence of your all encompassing love. Your commitment to your work was astonishing to behold and to see you at the Times was to see a person truly living their purpose. I will never stop reaching for the qualities you embody: brutal honesty, utter integrity, passion, loyalty, wit. I love you forever and always my beautiful friend. My heart is breaking. Your pain was poetic and your joy palpable. This is the last photo I sent you, when I happened on your face big in YOUR paper. This is how your most recent email to me ended: “home in front of a fire after a lot of running around. so, so glorious.” Rest in peace DC.

Countless others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the loss:

“We all walk this earth feeling we are frauds. The trick is to be grateful and hope the caper doesn’t end soon.” – David Carr

— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) February 13, 2015

We all looked to @carr2n to make sense of the media revolution & to contemplate the future. A future without him is terrible to contemplate.

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 13, 2015

My Dad used to say “No man knows his time or place.”Another huge loss 4 journalism-David Carr-of @nytimes-quirky, irreverent & insightful.

— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 13, 2015

A world without David Carr is a worse world.

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 13, 2015

This is how I’ll remember @Carr2n. He looks like he’s strangling me. He’s actually about to kiss me on the cheek. pic.twitter.com/aITn7Inlro

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 13, 2015

David Carr: So enjoyed everything he wrote. May his memory be a blessing.

— Thomas L. Friedman (@tomfriedman) February 13, 2015

I never met David Carr. Don’t know what to say. I’m so sad. Sorry for all the RTs. But someone crucial & necessary is gone.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 13, 2015

Just one of the brightest and boldest. I admired his writing and HIS story so much. What a loss. RIP @carr2n

— josh groban (@joshgroban) February 13, 2015

This is turning out to be an awful, awful week. The Last Real Newsman: http://t.co/29TSsuZHRy

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 13, 2015

A complete original RT @nytimes: Breaking News: David Carr, Media Columnist for The New York Times, Is Dead at 58 http://t.co/Obvw0imTSW

— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) February 13, 2015

In my prep for the role, I imagined Will McAvoy saying “I gotta take this” every time he heard, “#DavidCarr on Line 1.”

— Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) February 13, 2015

Terribly sad to hear about David Carr an original who called it like it was it’s a tender old world

— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 13, 2015

David Carr was one of the earliest supporters of @LuckyPeach. His enthusiasm for the quirky & unconventional helped us through lean times

— Dave Chang (@davidchang) February 13, 2015

Crushed by the loss of David Carr. Excellent dinner companion, smart and kind, and gave me his jacket to wear once when I was cold

— Janice Min (@janicebmin) February 13, 2015

Shocked by the loss of the brilliant, mordant media critic David Carr. A true original. Desperately sad.

— Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) February 13, 2015

Of all the cats, David Carr was the coolest. He will be missed.

— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) February 13, 2015

David Carr stood out because at a time when the news industry is struggling for its soul, he exemplified both soul and integrity. RIP

— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 13, 2015

David Carr, dead at 58. The greatest colleague, mentor and friend to everyone. So, so sad. http://t.co/39jZjCATAy

— Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) February 13, 2015

RIP David Carr. A sharp, witty man, both kind & brutal to me in print – but usually fair & right. Great journalist, wonderful character.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2015

