David Cameron just made the worst pun at PMQs

There were groans and whoops of laughter in equal measure at Prime Minister’s Questions today when David Cameron made a pun on the word ‘Marx’ in responce to Jeremy Corbyn’s question about the NHS.

“Look at his appointments. His media adviser is a Stalinist. His new policy adviser is a Trotskyist. And his economic adviser is a communist. If he’s trying to move the Labour Party to the left, I’d give him full Marx.”

You Can watch the video below.

