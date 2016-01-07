David Cameron just made a load of Shakespeare puns and they're awful

Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron just made a load of Shakespeare puns in the House of Commons and they’re all as bad as you can imagine.

Responding to a question from Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi at Prime Minister’s Questions about the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, Cameron took the opportunity to mock Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet reshuffle with puns based on the Engish playwright’s works.

Watch it for yourself below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Hard to forget this 2015 video of Putin and his prime minister working out for the cameras



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.