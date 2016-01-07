David Cameron just made a load of Shakespeare puns and they're awful

Jeremy Wilson
Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron just made a load of Shakespeare puns in the House of Commons and they’re all as bad as you can imagine.

Responding to a question from Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi at Prime Minister’s Questions about the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, Cameron took the opportunity to mock Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet reshuffle with puns based on the Engish playwright’s works.

Watch it for yourself below.

