David Cameron Vows To Bring Out Water Cannon To Save Britain's Streets

David Cameron leaned hard to the right today, in a speech designed to appease those who felt he had been too indecisive over the last few days widespread rioting in the UK.”We needed a fightback and a fightback is under way,” Cameron said after a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, reports the BBC.



Police are being given extra power to deal with the rioters, including water cannons available at 24 hours notice.

The news drew support from right wingers in the UK. Tim Montgomerie of ConservativeHome tweeted:

Readers will know I’m often a critic of Cameron. This is the best I’ve ever seen him. He’s angry. He’s determined. He’s found his mission.

According to recent YouGov polls, many agree. Over 90% wanted water cannons to be used, while 82% wanted curfews and and 77% wanted the army called in.

Worth noting, water cannons have never been used on mainland Britain before, so this is setting a big precedent.

