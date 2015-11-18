David Cameron is trying to convince Parliament to bomb Syria

British Prime Minister David Cameron is trying to convince the government to extend British airstrikes against ISIS to Syria.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, he took the unusual step of saying he will personally respond to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee report that said there should be no British airstrikes in Syria without a coherent international strategy.

Cameron told the Commons that following the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday, Britain “cannot expect others to carry the burden of protecting our country.”

ISIS have a big presence in Syria and France has conducted extensive bombing campaigns there in the wake of Friday’s attacks.

Britain’s leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn is extremely sceptical about getting involved militarily in Syria and responded to Cameron by asserting that Britain must secure UN approval before extending the airstrikes. Cameron doesn’t want to do this because it would need the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin



