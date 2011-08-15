BROKEN BRITAIN: Cameron Calls The British Riots A "Wake Up Call"

During a speech given at a youth centre in his Witney constituency in Oxfordshire, British PM David Cameron called last week’s riots a “wake up call” for Britain, reports The Guardian.



In something of a turn around from the tough language he has been using in the immediate aftermath of the riots, Cameron instead focused on fixing the issues at the centre of “Broken Britain”.

The government has now estimated that there are 120,000 families across the UK that cause much of the disturbance in communities across the country, and the government will try and turn around these families’ lives by 2015.

“This moral neutrality is not going to cut it any more. Our security fightback must be matched by a social fightback,” Cameron said.

Cameron announced plans to widen the scope of the National Citizenship Service – a modern answer to 1950’s-style National Service that would place 30,000 youths into community service schemes.

Cameron also said that the government would be launching an “all out war” on gangs.

1,593 people have now been arrested in connection to the riots, according to the Met.

