Cameron says Sadiq Khan will turn Londoners into 'lab rats'

Prime Minister David Cameron told Londoners on Tuesday evening that they would become Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s “lab rats” if Labour’s candidate Sadiq Khan became Mayor of London. Speaking at a rally for Conservative Mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith, Cameron tried to make the link between Khan becoming London’s mayor and Londoners being subjected to what Cameron called Corbyn’s “economic experiments.”

Here’s exactly what the Prime Minister said via the BBC (emphasis ours):

Sadiq Khan nominated Jeremy Corbyn to be leader of the Labour party and he doesn’t regret it. Never mind the fact he [Mr Corbyn] wants to give the Falklands back to Argentina or he thinks that nuclear submarines should patrol the Atlantic without any missiles … His policy is to bring back and legalise secondary strikes and flying pickets. Just think what the first Corbyn-elected Mayor would be like for our economy, for our city. oYou do not want to be lab rats in the first Corbyn economic experiment in public life.

There’s only 100 days to go until the mayoral elections and you can see why this line of attack on Khan makes sense for the Conservatives. Khan is doing well in the polls and Corbyn is doing terribly. By tying Khan to Corbyn the Conservatives hope to pull Khan’s poll number down.

And they’re really going to town with this strategy. Just take a look at this campaign sign that went up in London yesterday.

Sadiq Khan is Corbyn’s man in #London & would use the city as a trial run for Labour’s radical policies #backzac2016 pic.twitter.com/b5SzL1DF1c

— Full Time Tory (@FullTimeTory) January 26, 2016

In anticipation of this line of attack, Khan is trying to position himself as his own man. “Jeremy Corbyn isn’t on the ballot paper on May the 5th,” he told Business Insider on Tuesday morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.