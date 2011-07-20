David Cameron Has Never Seen Rebekah Brooks In Her Pajamas

British Prime Minister David Cameron was on the defensive today during Prime Minister’s Question Time, making the bold claim “he has never seen Rebekah Brooks in her pajamas,” The Telegraph reports.



The bizarre slumber party jibe refers to an event held by Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s wife Sarah in 2008 at the Prime Minister’s country estate, Chequers.

Rebekah Brooks, Wendi Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth all attended the event at Chequers and were told to “bring their pajamas” and sleep over at the estate, The Daily Mail reports.

Cameron may have used the slumber party reference to distract from what many called “evasive” answers to some of the questions put to him today.

When asked whether or not he had any conversations with anyone from News Corporation about the BSkyB takeover deal, Cameron reportedly “sighed theatrically” and said he had “no inappropriate conversations.”

British blogger Guido Fawkes also notes that David Cameron said he received no warnings about his former communication director Andy Coulson, who was arrested in conjunction with the phone hacking scandal.

Labour MP Tom Watson immediately disputed this claim, and responded by showing a letter he sent to David Cameron’s office in 2010, warning him about Coulson’s involvement in the phone-hacking scandal.

Cameron is still taking a hammering over his links to News International and the phone hacking scandal. The odds of him being replaced before the next election are currently 2 to 1.

