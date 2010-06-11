UK Prime Minister Pressured To Tell Off Obama During Phone Call Over BP

According to various reports, this weekend UK PM David Cameron will hold a call with Barack Obama on the subject of BP.
Clearly this issue of an American company exerting pressure on a British one is becoming a real issue, especially given the importance of the dividend. According to Felix Salmon, just BP and Shell account for 50% of all UK dividends.
This column in the Telegraph, urging Cameron to “talk tough” with Obama is one example of the pressure he’s under. And in the comments, the non-pundits let ‘er rip.
Here’s one taking on Obama:
Photo: Telegraph
